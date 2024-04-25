Xavier Musketeers will visit TCU in final Big East-Big 12 Battle next season

The schedule for the final year of the Big East-Big 12 battle was released on Thursday morning and the Xavier Musketeers will head south for the winter.

According to a press release, Xavier will play TCU on the road on Friday, Dec. 6 at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. TCU has won 20-plus games and reached the NCAA Tournament in each of the last three seasons.

Xavier is 4-1 all-time in the Big East-Big 12 battle, which includes a 67-59 road win over TCU in Dec. 2019. Xavier has additional wins in the series over Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and West Virginia. The Musketeers' only loss was to Houston last season at Cintas Center. This is the final year of the college basketball non-conference scheduling alliance between the two conferences.

Xavier guard Dayvion McKnight (20) drives to the rim against Houston in the Big East-Big 12 Battle on Dec. 1, 2023 at Cintas Center in Cincinnati. Xavier lost, 66-60.

In five seasons of the annual battle, the Big East holds a three-game lead (23-22), though the Big 12 had a 7-4 advantage in the series last season.

Who else is on Xavier's 2024-25 schedule?

TCU will obviously not be the only Big 12 opponent on Xavier's 2024-25 non-conference schedule for next season. Xavier will visit Fifth Third Arena and the UC Bearcats for the Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout at a date that has yet to be announced.

Of its high-major non-conference opponents, Xavier will host Wake Forest at home in the Skip Prosser Classic and will play two games against the trio of Michigan, South Carolina and Virginia Tech in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Xavier also has buy games on its non-conference schedule slated against IUPUI, Morgan State and South Carolina State with four more still to schedule.

