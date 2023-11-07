Xavier Musketeers overcome slow start to beat Robert Morris in season opener, 77-63

An offseason filled with speculation and storylines came to an end Monday night as some answers surrounding Xavier men's basketball in 2023-24 were revealed when the Musketeers opened the season with a 77-63 victory over Robert Morris University at Cintas Center.

There is always optimism when a new season begins and hope springs eternal, but Xavier is working with 10 new players from last year's Sweet 16 run. Xavier fans got their first look at a completely overhauled roster going against a different uniform and the Musketeers ultimately took care of business despite some up-and-down play.

Who would lead the offense? Who starts? Which freshmen will contribute? How will Xavier handle the frontcourt with Jerome Hunter and Zach Freemantle out for the year?

Here's what we found out as Xavier opened the year with a win.

Xavier Musketeers head coach Sean Miller looks on to his offense in the first half of the NCAA Men’s basketball game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Robert Morris Colonials at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Takeaways to Xavier's win over Robert Morris

Rome wasn't built in a day, and neither was Xavier's offense. The Musketeers came out sloppy on the offensive end, committing four early turnovers while Robert Morris came out of the gates hot, sprinting to an early 14-9 lead. The Colonials took a 17-14 lead at the 12:15 mark, but Xavier's defense would hold them scoreless for nearly five minutes while the offense found its footing.

Xavier was expected to be the weakest down low with Hunter and Freemantle out, but the Musketeers turned to their frontcourt to break out of a first-half skid. Senior Gytis Nemeiksa, an international transfer, fueled a 17-3 Xavier run with tough rebounds and transition buckets. Nemeiksa turned in a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds while starting center Abou Ousmane added 11.

Xavier Musketeers guard Desmond Claude (1) drives against Robert Morris Colonials guard Jackson Last (12) in the first half of the NCAA Men’s basketball game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Robert Morris Colonials at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Xavier will be led by its guard play this season, but the Musketeers weren't glued to the perimeter Monday night. Xavier went just 1-for-4 from beyond the arc in the first half as its guards were successful attacking the rim. Desmond Claude dominated offseason fodder as one of the lone returners from last year and Cintas Center got a feel for the Connecticut native ready to take a big jump this season. Robert Morris had no answer for Claude's ability to get to the rim as the sophomore was drawing fouls and finding forwards for buckets in the paint. Claude finished with a career-high 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting.

Rice transfer Quincy Olivari's first taste of Cintas was a 3-for-19 performance in the Musketeer Tip-Off scrimmage. Olivari delivered a proper welcome Monday with 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting, including a pair of triples.

Xavier committed 17 turnovers.

Injury report

Xavier freshman forward Lazar Djokovic, added in August after playing in the FIBA U19 World Cup for Serbia, was listed as questionable did not play due to a hand injury suffered at practice last week.

History lesson

Xavier has now won 34 consecutive regular-season openers. Xavier last started 0-1 in 1990 after a 97-90 loss to Southern Utah at Cincinnati Gardens on Dec. 2, 1989. Xavier, coached by Pete Gillen, would rally to go 28-5 and reach the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.

Xavier is now 5-0 lifetime against Robert Morris. Monday was the first meeting between the two schools since Nov. 17, 2012. Miller is now tied with the late Skip Prosser for the third place on Xavier's all-time wins list (148).

Xavier hosts Jacksonville on Friday.

