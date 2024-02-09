Xavier Musketeers hosting New Zealand Class of 2025 big man Julius Halaifonua

Four months ago, at Victory Parkway Preview, Xavier head coach Sean Miller talked about the international aspect of building a college basketball roster.

Miller spoke with Xavier Director of Athletics Greg Christopher and President Dr. Colleen Hanycz about the importance of having an international ingredient on the roster. You see that in this year's Musketeers, with Gytis Nemeiksa, Sasa Ciani and Lazar Djokovic all from overseas.

"To be able to reach globally and build a percentage of our roster from all over the world," Miller said. "To get players that can come here, get a great education, enjoy living in Cincinnati, playing in the Big East conference, which is something I think they’re really gonna enjoy, then go off and do some amazing things."

Xavier isn't done tapping into international talent pool for the future and one recruit will be in attendance when the Musketeers host No. 19 Creighton on Saturday afternoon in a pivotal Big East contest.

Julius Halaifonua, a 6-foot-11 forward in the Class of 2025 from Auckland, New Zealand, arrived in Cincinnati on Friday and met the coaching staff at Xavier's practice in the afternoon.

Recently playing for the Australia NBA Global Academy, Halaifonua averaged 12 points and 8.5 rebounds in four games while shooting 72.5% from the field.

Last summer, Halaifonua participated in the NBA Academy Games in Atlanta, Georgia.

Prospective Insight reporter Alex Brown, who covered the event, wrote of Halaifonua: "Halaifonua has an excellent feel for the game and basketball IQ, handling scheme reads and decisions as a hub and post facilitator for the Global Academy. Halaifonua picked apart opposing defenses with decisive reads to cutters with timely, accurate deliveries, seldom making mistakes. As a scorer, he posed a threat at multiple levels, but mostly as a post scorer, dunker spot finisher, and face-up shooter. With superb mid-range touch and advanced footwork for his age in the post, it seemed like there was nothing that Julius couldn’t do within the arc."

In a Tweet on Tuesday, 247Sports analyst Travis Branham called Halaifonua a four-star caliber prospect who will also visit Virginia Tech next week. According to his 247Sports profile, Halaifonua has interest from Georgetown, Gonzaga and Marquette.

