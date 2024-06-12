Xavier Musketeers will host Siena Nov. 20 as part of Fort Myers Tip-Off

For the fourth year, the Fort Myers Tip-Off will host two divisions as part of the event.

Xavier is part of the four-team Beach Division bracket, along with Michigan, South Carolina and Virginia Tech. The four-team Palms Division of the Fort Myers Tip-Off was announced on Wednesday and consists of Jacksonville, Mercer, Miami Ohio and Siena.

Each team from the Beach Division will host a team from the Palms Division prior to competing in Fort Myers. The on-campus schedule was announced on Wednesday.

Xavier will host Siena at Cintas Center on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Here's the full schedule.

Nov. 18: Miami (Ohio) at Michigan

Nov: 20: Jacksonville at Virginia Tech and Siena at Xavier

Nov. 21: Mercer at South Carolina

Siena finished 4-28 overall last season (3-17 in the MAAC) and parted ways with head coach Carmen Maciariello after five seasons. Gerry McNamara, a member of the Syracuse 2003 national championship team and a longtime assistant with the Orange, was named Siena's next head coach in April.

Xavier transfer guard Reid Ducharme landed with Siena in the transfer portal in late-April.

The Fort Myers Tip-Off is scheduled for Nov. 25-26 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida. The complete schedule for the event will be announced in the coming weeks, according to a press release. Eight games will be held over three days.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Xavier will host Siena Nov. 20 as part of Fort Myers Tip-Off