Xavier in the mix for another transfer portal guard, Mount St. Mary's Dakota Leffew

Mount St. Mary's guard Dakota Leffew (1) averaged 17.6 points per game last season.

There's no slowing down the constant rumblings of the transfer portal.

According to a report from On3 Sports, Xavier is in the mix for another backcourt piece in guard Dakota Leffew. A Mount St. Mary's transfer with one year of eligibility remaining, Leffew included Xavier in his top six list on Thursday along with Georgia, South Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Villanova.

NEWS: Mount St. Mary's transfer guard Dakota Leffew has cut his list to six schools, he tells @On3sports:



Villanova

Syracuse

Pitt

South Carolina

Georgia

Xavier



The 6-5 senior averaged 17.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game this season. He will take his first… pic.twitter.com/ADjSOYlxDz — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 11, 2024

A 6-foot-5 guard, Leffew is a career double-digit scorer at 11.5 points per game and is coming off his best season. As a senior for the Mountaineers, Leffew was third in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) in scoring last season at 17.6 points per game. A career 41.3% shooter, Leffew led the MAAC in field goal attempts per game (15.1) in 2023-24 and shot just 36.5% from beyond the arc. He is a career 35.8% shooter from the perimeter and did connect at a 41.8% rate from downtown over the final 10 games of last season.

In his second season as a full-time starter, Leffew added a career-best 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game (fifth in the MAAC). He was also top-10 in the conference in steals, tallying 45. Mount St. Mary's finished 13-19 and was bounced in the opening round of the MAAC Tournament.

Leffew's potential impact at Xavier

Leffew has shown the ability to score at all three levels, albeit with bouts of inconsistency as a career 41.3% shooter. Leffew's height at 6-foot-5 is a plus to play one of the guard positions and crash the glass for a Xavier team that was plagued by rebounding woes all of last season.

Of the current guards on the roster, Dayvion McKnight and Trey Green each stand at 6-feet while Desmond Claude is 6-foot-6. Leffew is an average free-throw shooter at 74.9% and got to the charity stripe 2.8 times per game last season.

The latest on Xavier transfer portal target Dante Maddox Jr.

As previously reported, Toledo transfer guard Dante Maddox Jr. listed Xavier in his final five (along with Illinois, Louisville, Michigan and Creighton) and is scheduled to visit the Musketeers next week. His first visit is to Louisville this weekend.

Toledo transfer Dante Maddox Jr. (21) told On3 Sports that he talks with Xavier daily. He's scheduled to visit the Musketeers next week.

The dead period for recruits ended Thursday at noon. Maddox told On3 Sports that he wants to wrap up his recruitment by the end of the month.

Here's what Maddox said about Xavier, according to a report from On3's Jamie Shaw: "It's Sean Miller, we have a great relationship. I talk daily with them. He sees me as a key piece in what they are trying to build. And I can see what they are building over there."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Transfer portal guard Dakota Leffew lists Xavier in his top 6