Who will Xavier men's soccer play in its 1st NCAA Tournament since 2014?

For the first time since 2014, the Xavier University men's soccer team is NCAA Tournament bound.

The Musketeers earned a bid to the dance in dramatic fashion, holding off No. 3 Georgetown in penalty kicks, 5-4, on Sunday afternoon in Boyds, Maryland. The thrilling finish, led by redshirt freshman goalie Jonny Mennell's career-high seven saves and ninth shutout of the year, gave Xavier the program's first-ever Big East Tournament Championship.

Mennell was named the Most Outstanding Defensive Player in the Big East Tournament and junior forward Taylor Rhinehart was Most Outstanding Offensive Player. Senior defender Makel Rasheed and sophomore defender Dylan Kropp were named to the All-Tournament Team. Ryan Sullivan, a sophomore goalkeeper from Anderson High School, is the only Cincinnati alum on the Musketeers' roster.

The Xavier men's soccer team celebrates its win over Georgetown in penalty kicks to capture the program's first Big East Tournament Championship.

It was Xavier's first conference tournament title since capturing back-to-back Atlantic-10 crowns in 2010-11. Xavier is 5-0-5 in its last 10 matches after a 4-3-1 start.

In Monday's NCAA Tournament selection show, Xavier (9-3-6) celebrated its automatic bid and was matched against the University of Kentucky (7-7-4) in the first round.

Xavier is 3-4 all-time in NCAA Tournament contests, reaching the third round in 2014 before a 2-1 loss to Creighton.

Xavier, led by second-year head coach John Higgins, will host Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday, Nov. 16, at Corcoran Field. The time is not yet set.

