Xavier McKinney returns interception for TD, Giants up 17-13

The Raiders have done a good job outscoring their opponents in the third quarter this season, but the Giants got on the board first this Sunday.

Safety Xavier McKinney picked off a Derek Carr pass intended for Hunter Renfrow and returned it 41 yards for a touchdown. Graham Gano‘s extra point made it 17-13 Giants with 92 seconds off the clock in the second half.

McKinney spent a couple of days on the COVID-19 reserve list this week as a result of the testing irregularities that plagued the Giants all week. He missed two practices as a result, but the time away didn’t hurt him on Sunday.

It’s McKinney’s third interception of the season and his first NFL touchdown. It’s the sixth interception Derek Carr has thrown this year.

