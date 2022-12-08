Xavier McKinney has pins removed from hand, uncertain if he will return this season

Giants safety Xavier McKinney‘s season was interrupted when he broke multiple fingers on his left hand in an ATV accident during the team’s bye week and the injury may wind up ending his season altogether.

Head coach Brian Daboll said at the time of McKinney’s injury that the safety would be out for a few weeks and he’s missed four games since going on the non-football injury list. That makes him eligible to return to active duty, but he’s not on the verge of a comeback.

McKinney had pins surgically placed in his hand to help with healing and Daboll told reporters on Thursday that they have been removed. Daboll added that McKinney has a way to go before he’s ready to play again and that he’s unsure if McKinney will be able to cover that ground before the end of the Giants’ season.

The 2020 second-round pick started the first eight games of the season and recorded 38 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble.

