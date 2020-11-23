Xavier McKinney, Oshane Ximines set to return to Giants practice this week

Giants S Xavier McKinney

The Giants have designated rookie S Xavier McKinney and DE Oshane Ximines, who have both been on IR, to return to practice, the team announced as New York is back to work from the bye week.

New York now has 21 days to activate both players, or they will spend the rest of the season on IR.

McKinney is the more intriguing of the two here, as he has yet to show the Giants what he is capable of during games because of his foot fracture during training camp that he's been rehabbing from. Head coach Joe Judge noted that McKinney has been with trainers running and working hard to get back on the field to finish out his rookie season on a high note.

A second-round "steal" in the Giants' eyes, McKinney is expected to be a high-impact piece for years to come on this Giants defense. Julian Love, Logan Ryan and Jabrill Peppers have been playing well at the safety positions this season, so it will be interesting to see what the Giants decide to do when McKinney is able to be activated. And that could very well be this week as it would fit his recovery timeframe.

Ximines could also be an immediate impact player off the edge for the Giants once he is activated. He played limited snaps in the first four games of the season for Big Blue before suffering a shoulder injury against the Los Angeles Rams.

But with Markus Golden traded to the Arizona Cardinals and Lorenzo Carter lost for the season with an Achilles injury, Ximines has the opportunity to step in and make an impact off the edge. The Giants have been doing all they can from that front, with Kyler Fackrell leading the charge, but the third-rounder should get a chance to step up now.

Ximines had 4.5 sacks last season in 16 games (two starts). He has just five combined tackles and three quarterback hits over four games this season.

The Giants' defense has been improving by the week and DC Patrick Graham has seemed to find what works with this unit. Adding these two players would give him even more options moving forward. Practice this week will tell if they can both be activated right away, or if more time is needed before they can strap up the pads on gameday.