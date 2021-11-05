Running back Saquon Barkley isn’t the only Giants player returning to the team’s facility after being removed from the COVID-19 reserve list on Friday.

Safety Xavier McKinney joined Barkley in going on the list Wednesday and the Giants announced that both players are back with the club. The team’s COVID testing this week has returned numerous false positives, including the ones that kept Barkley and McKinney away from the team the last two days.

While Barkley is dealing with an ankle injury that may keep him from playing against the Raiders on Sunday, McKinney is not dealing with any other medical issues and should be good to go if all goes well at practice on Friday.

Running back Gary Brightwell remains on the COVID-19 reserve list. Running backs coach Burton Burns also remains away from the team due to COVID protocols.

Xavier McKinney off COVID-19 reserve list, back with Giants originally appeared on Pro Football Talk