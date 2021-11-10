Xavier McKinney is the NFC defensive player of the week

The Giants beat the Raiders on Sunday largely due to their strong defensive performance, as the unit picked up three turnovers in the 23-16 win.

Safety Xavier McKinney had two of them and now he’s been named the NFC defensive player of the week.

McKinney picked off a pair of quarterback Derek Carr‘s passes, returning one of them for a 41-yard touchdown in the third quarter. That score put New York ahead and the team never trailed from then on.

McKinney’s second interception came midway through the fourth quarter, ending one of Las Vegas’ chances for a score.

A second-round pick out of Alabama in 2020, McKinney has started eight of the Giants’ nine games so far in 2021. He’s recorded four interceptions and seven passes defensed in the backend of New York’s secondary.

The Giants have a bye in Week 10. But they’ll try to get their fourth win of the season against the Buccaneers in Week 11.

