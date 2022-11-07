The Giants didn’t play in Week Nine with their bye. But New York still took a loss in what has started out as a very positive season.

On Monday morning, safety Xavier McKinney announced via social media that he’ll miss the next few games after suffering a hand injury during a bye week vacation.

“During our bye week, I went away to Cabo,” McKinney said in his statement. “While there, I joined a group for a guided sight-seeing tour on ATVs. Unfortunately, I had an accident and injured my hand. The injury will keep me sidelined for a few weeks. I will do everything I can to get back as quickly as possible so I can contribute to what we’re building here in NY.”

It’s an unfortunate injury for the Giants, as McKinney is a key contributor to the club’s defense. He’s played every defensive snap in New York’s first eight games, recording 38 total tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, and four passes defensed.

The Giants will play Houston in Week 10 and Detroit in Week 11. But then they’ll take on Dallas for Thanksgiving in Week 12.

Xavier McKinney out for multiple weeks with hand injury suffered in bye week ATV accident originally appeared on Pro Football Talk