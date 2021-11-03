When word broke that Giants running back Saquon Barkley had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, there was also word that other Giants players would be out of practice after receiving positive results.

Safety Xavier McKinney and tackle Matt Peart joined Barkley in missing the session due to COVID protocols.

The Giants gave every player rapid tests on Wednesday morning because Tuesday testing returned 13 positive results with 12 of them coming up negative on retests. The three players tested positive in that round of testing and are waiting for PCR test results to confirm the initial results.

McKinney has 38 tackles and two interceptions while starting seven of the team’s eight games. Peart started one game at right tackle and he started the last two games at left tackle.

Linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle), safety Nate Ebner (ankle), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), wide receiver Dante Pettis (shoulder), and wide receiver Sterling Shepard (quad) were the other Giants to sit out of practice on Wednesday.

Xavier McKinney, Matt Peart didn’t practice for Giants due to COVID protocols originally appeared on Pro Football Talk