Xavier McKinney heading to the draft

Tua Tagovailoa‘s Monday announcement of his 2020 plans is grabbing the most attention, but other Alabama players have also been sharing their plans for the coming year in recent days.

Safety Xavier McKinney is one such player and he announced on Sunday that he’s leaving school in order to head into the NFL.

McKinney had 95 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, three interceptions, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for the Crimson Tide in 2019. He returned one of the interceptions for a touchdown, which gave him two scores over the last two seasons.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and tackle Jedrick Willis have also declared for the draft since Alabama’s Citrus Bowl win and linebacker Terrell Lewis sat out that game to begin preparing for the draft. Tackle Alex Leatherwood and linebacker Dylan Moses have opted to return to school with several other announcements expected .