Xavier McKinney, Chris Myarick were highest-graded Giants in Week 12

The New York Giants got back on the winning side of things with a 13-7 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. It wasn’t exactly pretty, but it certainly got the job done.

It was the defense who led the way — specifically the secondary — forcing four turnovers, including three interceptions of quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Unsurprisingly, safety Xavier McKinney led all defenders (and the team) with a 92.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. Just behind him were cornerback Aaron Robinson (67.0) and safety Julian Love (66.7).

Robinson’s coverage grade was just 58.1, the second-lowest on the team.

Other notable defensive grades include linebacker Azeez Ojulari (61.5), cornerback Darnay Holmes (56.6) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (51.8).

The lowest-graded Giants defender was linebacker Tae Crowder (26.6).

On the offensive side of the ball, tight end Chris Myarick topped all others with a grade of 89.6. Just behind him were wide receiver John Ross (83.0), left tackle Andrew Thomas (71.5) and fullback Eli Penny (69.2).

Other notable offensive grades include wide receiver Kenny Golladay (67.8), quarterback Daniel Jones (66.2) and running back Saquon Barkley (56.7).

The lowest-graded Giants were tight end Evan Engram (52.0) and offensive tackle Matt Peart (43.4).