Xavier Legette named Panthers’ most dangerous new addition for 2024

The reconstruction of the Carolina Panthers hasn’t been cheap. In fact, the organization is amongst the league’s heaviest spenders this offseason.

But which addition will prove to be their best?

Bleacher Report analyst Ryan Fowler recently named each team’s most dangerous addition. He lands on rookie wideout Xavier Legette for the Panthers, who have spent quite a few resources on retooling their offense.

Fowler writes:

After 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young had a rough rookie season, the Carolina Panthers clearly prioritized adding more playmakers around him this offseason.

Not only did the Panthers acquire veteran receiver Diontae Johnson in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they also traded up to take Xavier Legette at No. 32 overall.

Legette looks the part of a starting NFL receiver at 6’3″ and 227 pounds, and he racked up more than 1,200 receiving yards at South Carolina last fall. He should contribute in a variety of ways early as a rookie.

One of those ways, of course, would be through the air. Legette broke out for the Gamecocks this past season, reeling in 71 catches for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns.

Legette has also proved to be dangerous on special teams. The explosive ball carrier brought back a total of 29 kick returns for 767 yards (26.4 yards per attempt) and a touchdown for South Carolina between 2019 and 2023.

