Xavier Johnson goes from vibin' on boat in Bloomington to 'out of nowhere' Pacers workout

INDIANAPOLIS — Xavier Johnson spent most of Wednesday on a boat relaxing, never expecting he'd be working out in an NBA facility in less than 24 hours.

Johnson's former Indiana teammates Trayce Jackson-Davis — now with the Golden State Warriors — and Race Thompson are in Bloomington, using some of the summer time to hang out on their old campus and train for next season. And Johnson has mostly stayed there since the school year ended. They've been training and staying in shape, but enjoying themselves as well, and Wednesday that meant boating, presumably on Lake Monroe though Johnson didn't specify.

"It's always great vibes when the guys are in town," Johnson said.

Afterward, he went back to his apartment and took a nap, and when he woke up there was a text message on his phone from his agent telling him he had a workout in the morning. USC guard Boogie Ellis had to back out of a six-man workout with the Pacers. The Pacers needed a guard to fill in and since Johnson was local and available, he was getting an opportunity.

"It comes right out of nowhere," Johnson said after the workout Thursday at the Pacers' Ascension St. Vincent Center. "Everything comes out of nowhere. You just have to stay ready."

Johnson hasn't had a lot of draft workout opportunities, likely in large part because of rough sledding throughout the final two injury-riddled seasons of his six-year college career. Johnson averaged 13.7 points and 4.9 assists per game in three seasons at Pittsburgh before transferring to Indiana for the 2021-22 season, coach Mike Woodson's first-year with the program.

Johnson averaged 12.1 points and 5.1 assists per game that year and his strong finish to the season helped the Hoosiers rally late in the year to reach the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament which earned them an NCAA berth. They beat Wyoming in the First Four before losing to St. Mary's in the first round.

Xavier Johnson shakes hands with others after the Pacers pre-draft workout Thursday, June 13, 2024 at the Pacers’ Ascension St. Vincent Center practice facility.

However, Johnson's 2023-24 season ended 11 games into the year when he broke his foot in the Hoosiers' loss at Kansas. He was granted a medical redshirt for a sixth year, but dealt with more injuries and seemed to be doing too much to force action when he was on the floor. He played in just 20 games and averaged career lows in points (7.6 per game) assists (2.8), rebounds (2.6) and steals (0.8). Prior to Thursday's workout, his only other draft workout came with the Washington Wizards, close to his hometown of Woodbridge, Va.

That obviously doesn't bode well for Johnson's draft prospects with less than two weeks to go before it begins with the first round on June 26, but pre-draft workouts matter for more than just the draft. They can lead to undrafted free agent contracts and G League opportunities, and word-of-mouth can also make its way to overseas teams and lead to chances there.

And in Johnson's case, it helps the professional game has always seemed to be a better fit for his skillset than the college game. His greatest asset has always been his speed with the ball in his hand, which is ideal for teams such as the Pacers who like to play with a fast pace and a wide open floor. Three-on-three workouts can only do so much to simulate the up-and-down nature of the Pacers' game, as they led the NBA in scoring and finished second in pace in the regular season, but Johnson said he thought there were enough opportunities for him to show off how well he can push tempo.

"They play fast-paced," Johnson said. "That's my speed, my caliber speed. I like to play at a fast pace and get up and down the floor and get quick shots. They told us to get the ball up and down the floor in the fast break. Get the ball up as fast as you can."

Xavier Johnson gets ready for media interviews after the Pacers pre-draft workout Thursday, June 13, 2024 at the Pacers’ Ascension St. Vincent Center practice facility.

Johnson also wanted to prove he could handle the pace on the other side of the floor and that he'd be comfortable in switches. He averaged at least 1.2 steals per game in each of his first five seasons at Pitt and Indiana. He said he believed he handled that well in the workout.

"One thing I always want to show is I can defend," Johnson said. "I can defend. It doesn't matter if I get stuck in the post. I always want to show I can defend every position."

Johnson said he's been working out with IU strength coach Clif Marshall all summer and that has mostly alleviated the effects of his injuries. He dealt with elbow and ankle injuries this season but said he felt back to normal in both areas.

"I feel physically fine," Johnson said. "I feel great as a player. I feel like I'm getting back to myself as a player. I have my speed back and my everything back."

Johnson said he's talked to Jackson-Davis for advice. The former IU All-American, IndyStar Mr. Basketball and Center Grove star was picked No. 57 out of 58 picks in last year's draft but he earned himself a rotation spot for the Warriors this season and 7.9 points per game on over 70% shooting and grabbed 5.0 rebounds per game.

"He told me to just be myself," Johnson said. "The workouts are typically my speed. They're built for me. There's a lot of space, spacing opportunities, so just play."

Johnson said he's also got a lot of advice from Woodson, who spent 11 seasons in the NBA as a player and another 15 as a coach including head coaching stops with the Hawks and Knicks before taking the IU job in spring of 2021.

"Just be a great teammate," Johnson said Woodson told him. "That's one of the main things. Be a great teammate. Being in the NBA, there's a lot of great players. Not every player can be the best player. Everybody has their role, so just play your role."

