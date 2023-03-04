Xavier Hutchinson runs official 4.53-second 40-yard dash at 2023 combine
Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson runs the 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Major League Baseball banned the shift for 2023, but the Red Sox used a loophole in the rule against Twins slugger Joey Gallo on Friday.
After word emerged that Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had switched representation from CAA to Athletes First, we noted that Jones wants “as much as $45 million per year, or more.” Reportedly, it’s more. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports that Jones’s agents are asking for more than $45 million per year on [more]
Daniil Medvedev backed close friend Andrey Rublev to beat bitter rival Stefanos Tsitsipas "many, many times" after the Greek appeared to disparage the Russian for having only a "few tools" to defeat him at the 2022 ATP Tour Finals."Andrey is one of the most skilful players on the tour, he just didn't exploit fully his potential but I'm sure that he can win Grand Slams, hopefully he can beat this guy who said it, many, many times, and I wish this for sure."
Veteran kicker Robbie Gould is scheduled to become a free agent this month. Gould told Adam Schefter of ESPN that, as much as he enjoyed the past six seasons in San Francisco, he will test free agency and be kicking elsewhere in 2023. At the end of the 2020 season, the 49ers signed Gould to [more]
Max Scherzer has theorized that baseball's new pitch clock will allow pitchers to dictate the pace of games. Scherzer tested the boundaries of baseball's novel pace-of-play rules during his second spring training start, trying several unusual tactics to get Washington Nationals hitters off their game Friday. At one point, he started throwing a pitch to Victor Robles the moment plate umpire Jeremy Riggs reset the clock, and Riggs called him for a balk.
Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis finished three points shy of Maravich's career scoring record on Thursday night, but his dad isn't ruling out trying to give him one more chance.
Newly acquired left wing Tyler Bertuzzi made a strong impact in his debut with the Bruins and helped Boston beat the Rangers for its 10th straight win. Here's a full breakdown of Bertuzzi's first game with the B's.
The Nittany Lions have the most semifinal wrestlers of all Big Ten schools.
He had a catch for 13 yards against the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
Tyler Bertuzzi set up a goal in his Boston debut and Linus Ullmark made 24 saves, helping the NHL-leading Bruins beat Patrick Kane and the New York Rangers 4-2 on Saturday.
The Fox Sports analyst had strong words for McCarthy
Kurt Kitayama mastered blustery conditions to grab a two-shot lead in the second round of the PGA Tour's Arnold Palmer Invitational on Friday.The Spaniard had taken a two-shot lead on Thursday with a seven-under-par 65 but tumbled down the leaderboard on Friday with a four-over-par 76 to head into the weekend on three under, six adrift of Kitayama.
Before the UFC 285 ceremonial weigh-ins, an illustrious panel of heavyweights gave their predictions on Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane.
Klay Thompson broke down how he thinks the Warriors responded to playing without two of their starters.
Who are the top prospects at each position this year? Hear from people who will actually help teams make the picks.
Randle finished with 43 points.
The Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet will be driven by Josh Berry in Sunday's Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The team ranks 29th out of 32 in the NFL Players Association’s anonymous report card. That’s a big problem.
The ninth ranked UConn Huskies defeated Georgetown 69-39 in their first game of the 2023 Big East Tournament.
All the details for the third Xfinity Series race of the season.