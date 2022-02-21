Xavier Hall: NASCAR Black History Month spotlight
NASCAR celebrates Xavier Hall, production assistant for NASCAR Productions, in today's Black History Month spotlight.
NASCAR celebrates Xavier Hall, production assistant for NASCAR Productions, in today's Black History Month spotlight.
Closing arguments in the federal hate crime trial against Ahmaud Arbery's convicted killers began Monday.
As part of WISN 12's special Black History Month coverage, we've teamed up with the Black Excellence Awards to celebrate frontline service workers. Today we honor Milwaukee Fire Department Deputy Chief Sharon Purifoy-Smoots.
Rodney Acker was the first African-American football player for Furman University.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Kyle Busch went for a spin on Lap 63 during Sunday‘s largest wreck, and it later managed to cross the finish line at Daytona International Speedway on Lap 201 in sixth place. Busch was one of the eight drivers involved in the Stage […]
Black expression has always been one of the most powerful things in our society
Charlie Strong's coming back to school in the state of Florida.
CBS2's Thalia Perez has the story.
CBS2's Thalia Perez has the story.
What a night for big men everywhere.
This rare beast currently up for auction features all-wheel drive, a five-speed manual transmission, and a pop-top roof, and it triggers our wanderlust.
Bubba Wallace was devastatingly close, painfully close. And he felt the agony of defeat immediately, finishing as runner-up in the Daytona 500 again.
Louisiana Supreme Court will decide whether a person who was convicted by a non-unanimous jury will get a new trial.
It was standing room only at the Immaculate Conception Monastery Church in Jamaica Estates.
A bookstore in the centre of Petropolis, Brazil, has no choice but to throw away thousands of books after heavy rains flooded its underground stockroom. With the help of volunteers, shop owner Sandra Correa Neto cleans up with the hope of reopening soon but feels sad she is unable to donate a single book.
23-year-old rookie Austin Cindric won out in a dramatic finish at the Daytona 500. Who else is on our list of winners and losers from Sunday?
This isn't the first time Howard has had an incident with an opposing Big Ten coaching staff.
Tom Izzo: “When I watched it on a big screen and I saw people swinging, I saw the fans right behind them, it reminded me of the Malice in the Palace."
“I’ll put it this way. They were a little bit idiotic,” Horschel said of Mickelson’s comments.
A brawl involving Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard and Wisconsin’s men basketball coach Greg Gard on Sunday could have legal ramifications. The incident began during the postgame handshake after the Badgers defeated the Wolverines, 77-63, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisc. After an ordinary set of handshakes with Michigan coaches and staff, Gard […]
Michigan coach Juwan Howard, Wisconsin's Greg Gard had a testy moment Sunday. Here's what Tennessee basketball's Rick Barnes said about the incident.