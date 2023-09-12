Xavier Gipson reacts to becoming NFL's first player since 2011 to have walk-off punt-return TD
New York Jets Xavier Gipson reacts to becoming NFL's first player since 2011 to have walk-off punt-return touchdown.
New York Jets Xavier Gipson reacts to becoming NFL's first player since 2011 to have walk-off punt-return touchdown.
Xavier Gipson ran back a 65-yard punt return to seal the overtime win for the Jets on Monday night.
The Jets had to play most of Monday night's game without Aaron Rodgers.
Wilson's going to give whichever quarterback he's playing with a chance to make a play.
Jets fans barely got to watch Aaron Rodgers before he was down with an injury.
In an emergency addition to the pod, Matt Harmon opens the show by reacting to Aaron Rodgers' devastating injury on Monday Night Football. Harmon and Andy Behrens then react to the People's Panic Meter mailbag and provide top waiver wire pickups for the week.
The Cowboys did look like one of the best teams in the NFL in Week 1.
Damar Hamlin made the Bills' 53-man roster months after experiencing cardiac arrest on the field.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Fields apologized to Bears teammates and fans following Sunday's all-too-familiar pummeling at the hands of the Packers. But one year ago, Week 1 lied to us about another young QB who was looking to take a good, healthy step forward.
Lillard is reportedly still not interested in suitors outside of Miami.
How bad was Sunday's 40-0 Cowboys blowout? So, so bad for New York
Chris Jones had been holding out from the Chiefs, looking for a new deal.
A two-time All-Pro, Conklin will be replaced by a fourth-round rookie at right tackle.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at the top 30 prospects from the G league Ignite, college and international leagues ahead of the upcoming regular season.
The conference's success this season makes one wonder: If the 2023 season occurred in, say, 2019 or 2020 or 2021, would any of this realignment have happened?
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Drake London had just one target in the Falcons' Week 1 win.
“Oh my god!”
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap an exciting first Sunday slate of NFL action. Fitz and Frank discuss every game one by one and give their instant takeaways and analysis. The duo focus specifically on the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns for their statement wins before giving their analysis on the rest of the games.
Bryce Young introduced himself to the NFL with his first touchdown pass. He nearly lost it as a souvenir.