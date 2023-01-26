Xavier Filsaime gets Michigan State football offer
Michigan State has sent out an offer to 2024 athlete Xavier Filsaime from Texas high school powerhouse McKinney in McKinney, Texas.
Filsaime is a 4-star prospect that ranks as the No. 69 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 9 player in the state of Texas according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
Blessed and honored to receive an offer from Michigan State University. @CoachTHollowell @Coach_Shavers @McKinneyHS_FB pic.twitter.com/l3ghpgsefI
— Xavier Filsaime🇭🇹 (@XEF_19) January 25, 2023
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.
More Recruiting!
Michigan State football offers 2025 linebacker Elijah Barnes