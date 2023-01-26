Xavier Filsaime gets Michigan State football offer

Cory Linsner

Michigan State has sent out an offer to 2024 athlete Xavier Filsaime from Texas high school powerhouse McKinney in McKinney, Texas.

Filsaime is a 4-star prospect that ranks as the No. 69 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 9 player in the state of Texas according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

More Recruiting!

Michigan State football offers 2025 linebacker Elijah Barnes

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire

Recommended Stories