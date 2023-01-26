Xavier Filsaime gets Michigan State football offer

Michigan State has sent out an offer to 2024 athlete Xavier Filsaime from Texas high school powerhouse McKinney in McKinney, Texas.

Filsaime is a 4-star prospect that ranks as the No. 69 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 9 player in the state of Texas according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

