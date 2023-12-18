Xavier Filsaime, a 5-star safety, flips from Florida to Texas

Xavier Filsaime has pulled off a flip, de-committing on Monday from Florida and giving his verbal to Texas. The decision comes after one of the nation’s top safety prospects had been on an official visit this past weekend to Texas.

A 6-foot, 185-pound safety from McKinney High School (McKinney, Texas), Filsaime is a five-star recruit according to 247Sports. He also had offers from Florida State, Oklahoma, Oregon and SMU among others.

With the addition of McKinney, Texas now has the fifth-best recruiting class in the nation and the third-best in the SEC.according to On3.

Filsaime had been committed to Florida since mid-April.

The flip certainly wasn’t a big surprise. In mid-November, Filsaime took an unofficial visit to Texas and then, three weeks later, he was in Austin for an official visit.

In 10 games played this past season, he had 64 total tackles with two interceptions and two quarterback hurries as well as six passes defended.

McKinney finished the season 9-3.

