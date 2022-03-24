The Jaguars are adding some depth for their defensive backfield.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, cornerback Xavier Crawford is signing with Jacksonville on a one-year deal.

Crawford was with the Bears since 2019. He appeared in 13 games with two starts in 2021, mainly playing special teams. But he also was on the field for 139 defensive snaps for Chicago.

He recorded 15 total tackles last season.

Crawford came into the league as a Texans sixth-round pick in 2019. He was waived midway through his rookie season after appearing in four games and claimed off waivers by the Dolphins. He then played one game for Miami before being waived again, eventually making his way to Chicago.

Xavier Crawford to sign with Jaguars originally appeared on Pro Football Talk