Xavier boosts tourney hopes with win over No. 13 Creighton

  • Xavier guards Colby Jones, left, and C.J. Wilcher (0) celebrate the team's 77-69 win over Creighton in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    1/5

    Xavier boosts tourney hopes with win over No. 13 Creighton

    Xavier guards Colby Jones, left, and C.J. Wilcher (0) celebrate the team's 77-69 win over Creighton in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
  • Creighton guard Denzel Mahoney, left, drives to the basket and is fouled by Xavier guard Paul Scruggs during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Cincinnati. Xavier won 77-69. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    2/5

    Xavier boosts tourney hopes with win over No. 13 Creighton

    Creighton guard Denzel Mahoney, left, drives to the basket and is fouled by Xavier guard Paul Scruggs during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Cincinnati. Xavier won 77-69. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
  • Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner, left, defends as Xavier forward Zach Freemantle drives to the basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    3/5

    Xavier boosts tourney hopes with win over No. 13 Creighton

    Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner, left, defends as Xavier forward Zach Freemantle drives to the basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Creighton guard Antwann Jones, left, attempts to shoot against Xavier guard C.J. Wilcher (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    4/5

    Xavier boosts tourney hopes with win over No. 13 Creighton

    Creighton guard Antwann Jones, left, attempts to shoot against Xavier guard C.J. Wilcher (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
  • Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner, left, defends as Xavier guard Paul Scruggs passes the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    5/5

    Xavier boosts tourney hopes with win over No. 13 Creighton

    Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner, left, defends as Xavier guard Paul Scruggs passes the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Xavier guards Colby Jones, left, and C.J. Wilcher (0) celebrate the team's 77-69 win over Creighton in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Creighton guard Denzel Mahoney, left, drives to the basket and is fouled by Xavier guard Paul Scruggs during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Cincinnati. Xavier won 77-69. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner, left, defends as Xavier forward Zach Freemantle drives to the basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Creighton guard Antwann Jones, left, attempts to shoot against Xavier guard C.J. Wilcher (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner, left, defends as Xavier guard Paul Scruggs passes the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
·3 min read

CINCINNATI (AP) With Xavier needing a quality win to bolster its NCAA Tournament hopes, coach Travis Steele called each player the night before the team's game against No. 13 Creighton.

The Musketeers got the message.

Paul Scruggs scored 23 points and Zach Freemantle added 17 leading Xavier to a 77-69 victory Saturday.

Xavier, which has a 22-point win over No. 7 Oklahoma from December on its resume, badly needed this one - especially after losing three of four.

''Our guys were ready,'' Steele said. ''Our team had a different vibe to it today, it just did. Every player positively impacted us on the floor. Creighton was playing as well as any team in the country.''

Freemantle also had 10 rebounds for Xavier (13-5, 6-5) for his fifth straight double-double. The Musketeers led by as many as 13 points and staved off a late comeback by Creighton.

Damien Jefferson led Creighton (17-6, 13-5 Big East) with 19 points, and Marcus Zegarowski had 15. Mitch Ballock and Denzel Mahoney each had 11 points for the Bluejays, whose four-game winning streak was snapped.

The Musketeers got off to a strong start as Freemantle's 3-pointer capped a 12-0 run to put Xavier ahead 25-16.

''We came in trying to slow Scruggs and Freemantle, and didn't do a very good job,'' Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. ''Kudos to Xavier. They played really well. Two good players stepped up for them today.''

Creighton took advantage of a four-minute scoring drought by the Musketeers with a 9-0 run, finished off by Jefferson's 3-pointer to tie it.

Xavier took a 33-31 lead into halftime with Scruggs' 11 points leading the way.

When Creighton defeated the Musketeers 66-61 in Omaha in December, both teams shot poorly.

Things heated up in the second half Saturday with the teams combining to hit eight of nine field goal attempts.

But it was the Musketeers who took full advantage with a 10-0 run early in the second half.

Adam Kunkel hit back-to-back 3-pointers giving the Musketeers an 11-point lead, their largest lead to that point. Kunkel finished with 12 points.

Dwon Odom's drive and layup put Xavier ahead 61-50 with 7:53 left. Odom also scored 12 points.

The Musketeers outscored the Bluejays 44-32 in the paint.

''They were just sagging off a little bit, giving me driving lanes,'' Odom said. ''Just wanted to stay patient and get our offense flowing.''

Creighton rallied from 13 points down in the closing minutes with Ballock's 3-pointer, his third of the night, cutting the Bluejays' deficit to three with two minutes left. But the Musketeers held on.

''I feel like they played like they were hungry,'' Jefferson said of Xavier. ''We didn't execute the way coach wanted us to. We need to fix it before a tough game against Villanova.''

ROAD WARRIORS

Creighton is always tough to beat in Omaha, but this season it has been equally dominant on the road. The Bluejays are one shy of a program-record eighth conference road win. ''We haven't had many shortcomings on the road this year,'' McDermott said. ''Tonight we got beat by a team that played really well.'' With Saturday's loss, Creighton is now 7-2 in league play away from the CHI Health Center.

BIG LOSS

As if three interruptions due to COVID-19 didn't cause enough issues for the Musketeers, the loss of senior guard Nate Johnson to a left leg injury left them without their third-leading scorer and one of the top 3-point shooters in the country. Johnson participated in Senior Day festivities before Saturday's game wearing a walking boot. ''It's sad hearing about that,'' Odom said. ''Nate is a big part of the team. We have to fight even more, push even more. He's still on the sideline with us.''

UP NEXT

Creighton: at Villanova on Wednesday.

Xavier: at Georgetown on Tuesday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • No. 21 Loyola beats Southern Illinois 65-58 in overtime

    CHICAGO (AP) Cameron Krutwig had 20 points and No. 21 Loyola scored the last eight points in overtime, rallying past Southern Illinois 65-58 on Saturday night and clinching at least a share of the Missouri Valley Conference title. The Ramblers (21-4, 16-2) closed the regular season by winning 14 of 15 games. Loyola has won at least a share of the conference title in three of the last four years.

  • 'Like a lottery': Joy, despair, uncertainty in migrant tent camp as Biden policy evolves

    A Mexican border camp built by Trump immigration policies has yet to be dismantled by Biden.

  • Lucas scores 26, leads Oregon State over Stanford 73-62

    STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Jarod Lucas scored a career-high 26 points to lead Oregon State to a 73-62 victory over Stanford on Saturday. The Beavers (13-11, 9-9 Pac-12) took the lead for good with about 14 minutes to play and led 65-54 with 3:11 remaining when Lucas hit a deep 3-pointer from the center of the arc. Oregon State swept both Stanford and California on the road for the first time since the 2008-09 season, while the Cardinal (14-11, 10-9) had not lost to Oregon State and Oregon at home in the same season since 1985-86.

  • Bond markets left smarting from worst rout in years as reflation goes global

    From the United States to Germany and Australia, government borrowing costs on Friday were set to end February with their biggest monthly rises in years as expectations for a post-pandemic ignition of inflation gained a life of their own. Australia's 10-year bond yield and Britain's 30-year yields were set for their biggest monthly jump since the 2009 global financial crisis. Even after a Friday respite from this week's brutal drubbing, Australia's 10-year yield is up 70 basis points in February and New Zealand's 10-year yield is up almost 77 bps.

  • Bangladeshis protest prison death of commentator

    Protesters blocked a busy intersection in Bangladesh’s capital Friday to protest the death in prison of a writer and commentator who was arrested on charges of violating a sweeping digital security law that critics say stifles freedom of expression. Mushtaq Ahmed, 53, was arrested in Dhaka in May last year for making comments on social media that criticized the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. It was not immediately clear how Ahmed died on Thursday.

  • New York has conducted 43 investigations into police killings. None of them have led to convictions yet.

    The state created a special task force to investigate police killings in 2015. They have a terrible conviction record.

  • Mitchell, Shackel lead No. 22 Aztecs to 10th straight win

    SAN DIEGO (AP) Matt Mitchell and Jordan Schakel came up big in their final game at Viejas Arena, putting No. 22 San Diego State in position to clinch a repeat Mountain West Conference title. Mitchell hit two free throws with 3.3 seconds left and fellow senior Schakel made four free throws in the final 8.7 seconds for the Aztecs, who beat Boise State 62-58 Saturday for their 10th straight victory.

  • Markets spooked as bond yields rise – here's what investors should do

    A sharp sell-off in government bonds has spilled over into stock markets with experts urging investors to review their portfolios. Yields on government bonds, which move in the opposite direction to prices, have surged this week, with fears over an upsurge in inflation gripping investors. The yield on 10-year American government bonds, a crucial benchmark for the global price of borrowing, jumped above the 1.6pc mark yesterday for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. Fears of spiralling inflation, as economies reopen and pent-up consumer demand is unleashed, have driven investors away from government bonds. In America, those worries have been super-charged by president Joe Biden’s looming $1.9 trillion (£1.36 trillion) stimulus package. This is bad news for bonds as it eats into the value of their fixed coupons. Any jump in expectations for the rise of the cost of living tends to send their prices lower, and yields higher.

  • US House passes historic public lands bill pledging to protect nearly 3m acres

    Large land protection package combines various bills that languished under Trump – but now must pass a divided Senate The Grand Canyon Protection Act would provide a victory in the decades-long battle fought by the Havasupai tribe, who live at the bottom of the Grand Canyon, to protect their drinking water from uranium mining contamination. Photograph: tonda/Getty Images/iStockphoto The US House of Representatives has passed a historic public lands preservation bill that pledges to protect nearly 3m acres of federal lands in Colorado, California, Washington and Arizona. The act combines various bills that languished without Senate approval during the Trump administration. Key provisions include permanently banning new uranium mining on land surrounding the Grand Canyon, giving wilderness designation to 1.5m acres of federal land, and preserving 1,000 river miles by adding them to the Wild and Scenic Rivers System. “This is one of the largest public lands protection bills to ever go before Congress,” said Kristen Brengel, senior vice-president of government affairs for the National Parks Conservation Association. “Wilderness designation is the strongest protection there is to ensure the lands will never be developed. And it can’t be undone with the stroke of pen.” The bill, called the Protecting America’s Wilderness and Public Lands Act, has strong support from the Biden administration, in part because it will help the president achieve his goal of protecting at least 30% of US land from development by 2030 in order to combat climate change. Still, the bill must first pass a divided Senate. Given partisan opposition to the measure from some Republican senators, approval could come down to Vice-President Kamala Harris casting a tie-breaking vote. Sponsored by the Colorado representative Diana DeGette, the bill passed the House in a 227 to 200 vote, generally along party lines. During debate on Thursday, Republican congressional representatives opposing the act argued that it would, among other things, inhibit firefighting abilities in areas close to or surrounded by wilderness in California and Colorado, and create additional burdens for land managers. “This bill won’t help the environment but will instead kill jobs and imperil our national security and American energy dependence,” said the Arkansas congressman Bruce Westerman, the highest-ranking Republican member on the House natural resources committee. The package of eight individually sponsored bills incorporated into the Act include: Arizona The Grand Canyon Protection Act would provide a victory in the decades-long battle fought by the Havasupai tribe, who live at the bottom of the Grand Canyon, to protect their drinking water from uranium mining contamination. The bill permanently withdraws more than 1m federally owned acres north and south of Grand Canyon from eligibility for new mining claims. “Grand Canyon is the homeland of indigenous peoples, a primary driver of Arizona’s outdoor recreation and tourism-fueled economy, and a worldwide wonder,” said Amber Reimondo, energy director for the Grand Canyon Trust. “The risks of uranium extraction are not worth it now and never will be. We look forward to the Grand Canyon Protection Act becoming law.” California Four different bills significantly enhance public lands recreation opportunities in the Golden state. A new 400-mile trail along the central coast would connect northern and southern wilderness areas in the Los Padres national Forest. In north-west California, a total of 306,500 acres would be protected through wilderness designation. In southern California, popular recreation areas in the Santa Monica mountains and San Gabriel mountains would be significantly expanded and protected from development. Colorado Initially introduced by DeGette more than a decade ago, a Colorado measure will add 660,000 acres of public land to the National Wilderness Preservation System. While many of Colorado’s towering mountain peaks are already designated wilderness, the new bill specifically protects lower-elevation areas that are popular for recreation and critical wildlife habitat. Like all lands in the wilderness system, the areas will be off limits to motorized vehicles and resource extraction. An additional measure provides protection to 400,000 acres of federal land through wilderness designation and limiting oil and gas development. Washington This bill seeks to expand designated wilderness on Washington’s Olympic Peninsula and adds 460 river miles to the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System.

  • As Mexico's largest migrant camp empties, new tents spring up along border

    Mexican authorities hope most of the asylum seekers living in a major encampment on the border will be allowed to enter the United States by the end of next week, according to a Mexican government source. The migrant camp in Matamoros, Mexico, just across the river from Brownsville, Texas, is currently home to just under 700 migrants, according to the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR). The majority are asylum seekers who have been waiting in Mexico as their cases wind through U.S. courts under a program implemented by former President Donald Trump.

  • New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell comments on Saints-Russell Wilson rumors

    New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell gave her blessing on a potential trade between the Saints and the Seattle Seahawks for QB Russell Wilson.

  • Maurice Jones-Drew says 2007 Jags should have gone to the Super Bowl

    The former Jacksonville running back thinks the teams 2007 run ended too soon when it lost to the undefeated New England Patriots.

  • Ja Morant with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers

    Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers, 02/25/2021

  • LeBron James and listless Lakers are going through a rough spell

    Maybe the climb will take them all the way to a championship. If it does, they will also one day know the malaise that has befallen these Los Angeles Lakers, for whom sweat feels more like a symbol of exhaustion. The Jazz dropped the listless Lakers on Wednesday night, who have now lost four straight.

  • NBA releases second-half schedule for 2020-21 regular season

    The NBA announced the second half of its 2020-21 regular-season schedule on Wednesday, and as expected, it will be a grind for players and teams who will play as many as 40 games in the 68-day stretch from March 10 to May 16.

  • The BS Meter: Big Ben's return, Aaron Jones' contract, and Marcus Mariota, future starter?

    Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald break down the latest in the NFL rumor mill.

  • Eddy Reynoso finally getting the credit he deserves as boxing's top trainer

    Reynoso, 44, is young as trainers go, and he has a chance to be on top of this game for a long time.

  • Kawhi Leonard with a dunk vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) with a dunk vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 02/25/2021

  • Damian Lillard, James Harden headline 2021 NBA All-Star Game reserves

    The NBA announced its reserves for the 2021 All-Star Game on Tuesday, as selected by the league's coaches.

  • Deshaun Watson reportedly still wants trade after meeting with Texans coach David Culley

    Deshaun Watson has no desire to play for the Texans again.