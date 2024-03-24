Xavier Booker says he will return to Michigan State for sophomore year after UNC loss

After an up-and-down freshman year, highly touted big man Xavier Booker says he plans to come back to Michigan State next year.

In the moments after the Spartans' second-round loss Saturday to North Carolina, 85-69, Booker told the media that he plans to return to East Lansing for his sophomore season.

Xavier Booker says he plans to come back to MSU next season — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 24, 2024

The 6-foot-11 forward showed flashes of greatness in his first year at MSU, but failed to take care of some of the small details, such as box-outs or defensive positioning. In addition, Booker arrived at Michigan State lacking the physical frame needed to play inside for the Spartans. However, as the season went on, Booker added significant weight and became a bigger part of the rotation.

Michigan State forward Xavier Booker (34) misses a pass intended for him against North Carolina during the second half of the NCAA tournament West Region second round at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

SPARTANS NEED ANSWERS: Michigan State basketball's NCAA tournament loss shows just how much work Tom Izzo must do

He made his first career start on Feb. 25 against Ohio State, giving the Spartans an immediate offense boost, but even then did not close in the second half, much to the chagrin of the Spartan fans. The next game, he tied his career high of 11 points in a tough matchup against Purdue, and then made one other start in the regular-season finale against Indiana.

In total, the former five-star recruit appeared in 26 games and averaged 3.7 points and 1.6 rebounds for the Spartans. If he stays true to his word, he'll be a big part of the Spartans' rotation in 2024-25.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Xavier Booker says he will return to Michigan State for sophomore year