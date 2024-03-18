Xavier basketball vs. Georgia prediction: Who has edge in 2024 NIT?

The NIT did come calling Sunday night.

After missing the NCAA Tournament, Xavier's season will continue in the NIT with a first-round road matchup against No. 4 Georgia (17-16).

Selection Sunday was brutal to Big East teams on the NCAA Tournament bubble as Villanova, Seton Hall, St. John's and Providence each missed the cut. Seton Hall and Villanova earned No. 1 seeds in the NIT and Providence is a No. 3 seed. St. John's declined an invitation to the NIT and Butler is a No. 4 seed.

Xavier has won at least one NIT game in each of the program's nine career appearances in the event. The Musketeers won the NIT in 1958 and 2022. To do that again, they'll have to figure out how to win away from Cintas Center. Xavier went just 3-8 in true road games this season with victories over Providence, DePaul and Georgetown.

Georgia has not made the NCAA Tournament since 2015. The Bulldogs, led by second-year head coach Michael White, were in the March Madness mix after a 14-5 (4-2 SEC) to start the season. However, the Bulldogs lost 11 of their last 14 games.

Guard Noah Thomasson (3) leads the Bulldogs in scoring this season at 12.8 points per game.

Georgia won its opening round SEC Tournament game over Missouri but fell to eventual runner-up Florida, 85-80, in the second round. Georgia is No. 100 in the NET and went just 1-9 in Quadrant 1 games.

Georgia is led by a pair of double-digit scorers in its backcourt. Senior Noah Thomasson leads the way at 12.8 points per game but shoots just 40.7% from the field. Fellow guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim (12.2) is hitting at just a 36.1% clip. Down low, 7-foot center Russel Tchewa averages a team-high 6.7 rebounds (top-10 in the SEC) and 7.8 points a night.

Xavier vs. Georgia prediction for NIT 1st round

Georgia, No. 90 overall in KenPom, is led by its defense. The Bulldogs are No. 69 in KenPom in defensive efficiency.

Georgia shoots 23.9 three-pointers per game (5th in the SEC) but are the No. 195 shooting team in the nation from downtown, according to KenPom.

Xavier Musketeers guard Dayvion McKnight (20) celebrates after scoring a layup in the second half of the NCAA Big East basketball game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Marquette Golden Eagles at Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Xavier lost its final game of the regular season, 86-80.

An overall theme to this season, Xavier is lacking depth in the frontcourt but matchup against a Georgia team that is No. 222 in 2-point shooting and 12th in the SEC in offensive rebounds per game (10).

This shouldn't be your typical road game with a sellout crowd at a frenzy. Xavier can execute its up-tempo style of play against a Georgia defense that might be above average on paper but makes teams comfortable while forcing turnovers at just a 16.3% rate (No. 231 in the country).

Georgia doesn't particularly attack Xavier's weaknesses very well. The Musketeers win and advance to play the winner of No. 1 Wake Forest vs. Appalachian State.

Final score prediction: Xavier 76, Georgia 72

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Xavier vs Georgia prediction, pick for 2024 NIT first round