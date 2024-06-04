Xavier basketball recruiting: Muskies offer several prospects; Nyk Lewis schedules visit

While the Xavier basketball roster for the 2024-25 season has been set for nearly a month and practices are already underway at Cintas Center, the Musketeers brass still had a busy May, capped by a slew of offers to prep prospects over Memorial Day.

Here’s an update on some of the high school standouts Xavier has recently offered a scholarship to, plus an update on recent recruitments with visits scheduled and decisions looming.

Winters Grady

Grady, a four-star recruit from Napa, California, grabbed an offer from Xavier, he announced on social media Friday night.

Grady, a 6-foot-5, 185-pound prospect, is ranked as a top-30 small forward in the nation for the Class of 2025 and a top-10 prospect in California. Xavier joins Grady's offer sheet that includes double-digit Division I programs from across the country, including California, Oklahoma and Big East rival Creighton.

Last summer, Grady transferred from Lake Oswego in Oregon to Prolific Prep in California, a squad that included three McDonald's All-Americans.

CJ Shaw

Shaw added an offer from Xavier on Saturday after the Las Vegas, Nevada prospect had a strong showing at the Nike's EYBL event in Kansas City. Shaw had offers from UNLV, Utah Tech, Southern Utah and Portland State heading into late May before Xavier and many others (Utah State, Iona, Santa Clara, Montana and Boise State) entered the fray.

Shaw is ranked as a three-star shooting guard and the No. 4 player in Nevada for the Class of 2025.

Bryce Heard

Heard announced an offer from Xavier on Friday. Heard, a 6-foot-5 combo guard, is ranked as the No. 1 player in Illinois for the Class of 2025.

Heard, a top-100 player in the nation, is a top-15 combo guard in the country and has picked up heavy recruitment interest with over 20 Division I offers that includes Big East members Georgetown, DePaul and St. John's.

Naz Meyer

Marquette offered Naz Meyer, a 6-foot-6 guard from New Hampton School in New Hampshire, on May 21. Xavier followed with an offer nine days later for the guard who is ranked as the No. 5 player in New Hampshire for the Class of 2025.

Bruce Branch III

Branch, a 6-foot-5 small forward from the Class of 2027, received an offer from Xavier on Friday. Branch just finished his freshman year at Perry High School in Arizona and is a member of Compton Magic Elite.

Jayden Forsythe

Forsythe, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Westtown High School in West Chester, Pennsylvania, announced a Xavier offer on May 24.

Forsythe is ranked by 247Sports as a three-star recruit and a top-10 player in Pennsylvania for the Class of 2025. He holds 10 Division I offers, including from Butler, Northwestern, Penn State and Virginia Tech.

Washington D.C.'s No. 1 prospect will visit Xavier this month

Nyk Lewis, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 player in Washington, D.C. and a top-10 point guard in the nation for the Class of 2025, will visit Xavier on June 17, according to a report from League Ready on X.

Lewis, a four-star point guard, has already taken an official visit to Marquette and holds offers from several Division I offers including from Georgetown, LSU, Michigan and Providence. With his Xavier visit schedule, On3 Sports' prediction machine lists Xavier as the favorite at 29% to land the coveted point guard, followed by Marquette (25.4%) and Oklahoma State (21.7%). Xavier offered a scholarship to Lewis in June 2023.

Jaylen Harrell decision loom

Harrell was one of Xavier's targets who played in the Nike EYBL in Kansas City over Memorial Day weekend. Harrell visited the Musketeers earlier this year.

The 6-foot-6 shooting guard from Cambridge Arts, Technology and Science Academy has Xavier in his final six along with Alabama, Kansas, Providence, Rutgers and Virginia Tech. He was originally scheduled to announce his commitment May 27 but delayed that decision.

Harrell is tabbed by 247Sports as the No. 1 player in Massachusetts for the Class of 2025.

