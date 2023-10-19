Xavier basketball notebook: The freshmen standouts, projections, Musketeers will be tested

Xavier basketball fans got their first look at the men's and women's programs last weekend in the Musketeer Tip-Off at Cintas Center. The next time they'll watch Xavier hit the floor, the games will matter as Sean Miller's group opens at home against Robert Morris Nov. 6 and Billi Chambers' club visits Youngstown State on Nov. 8.

Here are some observations from Cintas Center as the countdown to the 2023-24 season winds down and the calendar approaches November.

Where is Xavier in 1st AP Poll?

With a new-look roster with double-digit additions, it's no surprise that Xavier's run to the NCAA Tournament regional semifinals last year holds little weight in the mind of the voters. In the first Associated Press Top 25 poll, Xavier was on the outside looking in, receiving eight votes to check in at No. 36 in the country.

Xavier has not been ranked in the AP's preseason poll since clocking in at No. 19 prior to the 2019-2020 campaign.

KenPom's preseason rankings has Xavier at No. 34.

How tough is Xavier's schedule?

Miller has repeatedly said that Xavier will look completely different in the winter than in November, with the objective being to grow as a team over the first month-plus of the regular season. There's no doubt Miller and his staff will find out a lot about their club.

Taking into account the first AP Poll, Xavier has non-conference matchups against No. 3 Purdue on the road and hosts No. 7 Houston. The Musketeers will also play either No. 17 San Diego State or No. 23 Saint Mary's in the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas. Turning toward conference play, Xavier has home and away meetings with No. 5 Marquette, No. 8 Creighton and No. 6 UConn, the defending national champion. Not to mention St. John's, now led by Rick Pitino, which is ranked 28th in the nation.

Add it all up, you're looking at nine games against preseason ranked opponents. Xavier's new roster may take time to gel, but they'll be one of the most battle-tested teams in the nation's toughest conference when tournament times rolls around.

Is Trey Green first off the bench?

If first impressions matter, freshman Trey Green has made the best one during the fall. It started in practice, when the 6-foot guard is able to run the offense fluently and without panic. Miller called Green "one of the best shooters in the country" and it's clear to see why. During the fall sessions, he's routinely knocking down deep 3-pointers and pull-up jumpers with a hand in his face or making the extra pass down low to take advantage of a matchup in the paint.

At Musketeer Tip-Off, Green led the way for Xavier Blue's 74-60 victory over Xavier White in a scrimmage with 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting, knocking down 4-of-8 from beyond the arc. He also dished out a game-high nine assists and had a plus-minus of 16 over 27 minutes.

With the starting backcourt seemingly locked in with sophomore guard Desmond Claude along with transfers Quincy Olivari and Dayvion McKnight, Green looks to be a solid rotational piece early on.

Lazar Djokovic finding his footing

Lazar Djokovic has been with the team just over two months and is looking comfortable in Miller's scheme. At Musketeer Tip-Off, Djokovic played nearly 25 minutes and poured in 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting to go with seven rebounds.

Djokovic and fellow international addition Gytis Nemeiksa are both capable of carving out big chunks of minutes on a nightly basis and one of them will likely start on opening night. At 6-foot-10, Djokovic has the height advantage but Nemeiksa, who turned 22 in September, has displayed the Big East-caliber toughness, specifically on defense, that coaches have admired.

Both have shown the offensive upside to step out and be a threat from distance. Nemeiksa knocked down 2-of-4 three-pointers on Friday, finishing with 11 points and nine rebounds. Djokovic went 2-for-2 from downtown and was able to dominate during an early second-half stretch.

Previewing Musketeers basketball

