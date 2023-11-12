Xavier basketball gets biggest test of young season against No. 3 Purdue, Zach Edey

In his preseason press conference, Xavier head coach Sean Miller joked that his program may have upset somebody.

How else could you explain a team with 10 new players having matchups with two potential No. 1 seeds in your non-conference schedule?

"That doesn't make sense to me, but I'm grateful to be here and we'll take it and do the best that we can," Miller said.

Xavier is off to a 2-0 start, but its first tall task of a murderer's row of non-conference opponents begins on Monday against No. 3 Purdue in West Lafayette, Indiana in the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

"A team I feel can win a national championship," Miller said of the Boilermakers.

Xavier's first two wins yielded mixed results, but Miller will find out a lot more about his team when it lines up against a Purdue squad returning the reigning national player of the year and other starters from a No. 1 seed last March.

Xavier vs. Purdue

Tip: Monday, 8:30 p.m., Mackey Arena (14,240)

TV/Radio: FS1, 55KRC

Ratings: Purdue is No. 1 in KenPom. Xavier is No. 38.

Series history: Xavier is 4-0 lifetime against Purdue. This will be the first meeting since Dec. 1, 2012, when Tu Holloway led Xavier to a 66-63 win over Purdue at home. Xavier is 2-0 under Sean Miller against the Boilermakers. Xavier beat Purdue in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2008 and in The Wooden Tradition in Indianapolis in 2005.

Purdue Boilermakers scouting report

Record: 2-0

Head coach: Matt Painter (415-198 at Purdue, 19th season)

Offense: 92.5 ppg

Defense: 51 ppg

Overview: No. 3 Purdue has looked the part of a national championship contender in a small sample size this season. The Boilermakers rolled over Samford and Morehead State by a combined score of 185-51.

With Purdue, the conversation starts with 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey, the reigning national player of the year who led Purdue to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament a year ago. Edey has 38 points and 19 rebounds in two games thus far and will be Xavier's toughest test down low by far. Guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer and forward Trey Kaufman-Renn are returning starters. Transfer Lance Jones is in his first season at Purdue after transferring from Southern Illinois, where he was a two-time all-conference selection.

Projected lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats)

Trey Kaufman-Renn (F, 6'9", 7 ppg)

Fletcher Loyer (G, 6'4", 7 ppg)

Lance Jones (G, 6'1", 10.5 ppg)

Braden Smith (G, 6'0", 11.5 ppg)

Zach Edey (C, 7'4", 17 ppg)

Xavier Musketeers scouting report

Record: 2-0

Head coach: Sean Miller (149-57 at Xavier, seventh season)

Offense: 78 ppg

Defense: 59.5 ppg

Overview: Xavier flipped the script in its first two games. Against Robert Morris, the Musketeers shot 57.1%, but struggled to get to the free-throw line (9-of-13) and committed 17 turnovers. In its win over Jacksonville, Xavier struggled from the floor (39.7%), but got to the charity stripe 30 times, committed just 10 turnovers and forced 17.

Xavier freshmen may have had butterflies in their first game, but that changed against Jacksonville with Dailyn Swain's (15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals) emergence. How will the first-year players fare in their first game away from Cintas Center? Xavier will need to lean on its four experienced starters in Desmond Claude, Quincy Olivari, Dayvion McKnight and Abou Ousmane.

Projected lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats)

Desmond Claude (G, 6'6", 18.5 ppg)

Dayvion McKnight (G, 6'0", 6 ppg)

Quincy Olivari (G, 6'3", 15 ppg)

Gytis Nemeiksa (F, 6'8", 9.5 ppg)

Abou Ousmane (F, 6'10", 10 ppg)

Will Xavier find its groove from deep?

To pull off an upset, Xavier will need to find its footing from the perimeter. The Musketeers are a backcourt-led unit with experienced, dangerous weapons in its rotation. So far, though, Xavier has struggled from beyond the arc in two games at 11-for-40.

"Just having confidence that everyone here believes in you to shoot the ball and just be yourself, don't force it," Olivari said when asked about advice for Trey Green, who is off to a slow shooting start.

Can Xavier's rebounding recover?

Lost in a 23-point victory Friday night was that Xavier was out-rebounded by Jacksonville, 48-41. The Musketeers allowed 20 offensive boards. Miller believes that some of that is due to Jacksonville's playing style allowing for more second-chance opportunities, but it's still an area they'd like to clean up.

"That's not as good as we want. We have to do a better job," Miller said.

