Xavier baseball's matchup with No. 1 UConn suspended in 6th inning, will resume Thursday

Rain suspended play in Xavier's first-round matchup against UConn in the top of the sixth inning with the score tied 2-2.

MASON, Ohio − The Xavier Musketeers' first-round matchup with No. 1 UConn in the Big East Tournament will have to wait until Thursday.

Play was suspended after a two-hour rain delay Wednesday night at Prasco Park and will resume on Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. between the two conference rivals with the score tied 2-2 in the top of the sixth inning.

After coming up empty with the bases loaded and no outs in the second inning, Xavier took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth against UConn starting pitcher Stephen Quigley. The Musketeers opened the scoring with an RBI single by outfielder Carter Hendrickson, then added on one batter later with Luke Hammond's sacrifice fly.

Xavier left-hander Alex Vera, making just his second start of the season, limited the Huskies to just one hit over four scoreless innings to begin the game. Vera ran into trouble in the fifth, issuing a one-out walk to UConn first baseman Maddix Dalena before designated hitter Tyler Minick tied things up with a two-run homer to right.

Xavier head coach Billy O'Conner talks with umpires during the Big East Tournament at Prasco Park in Mason, Ohio on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

Xavier opened the sixth inning in controversy as designated hitter Isaac Wachsmann's long fly ball down the left-field line was ruled foul. The call was upheld upon umpire review, then Wachsmann reached on an error. Matt McCormick is due up for Xavier with one-on and one-out in the sixth when play resumes Thursday.

Both teams will play another game Thursday after wrapping up their first-round matchup. The loser will play No. 3 Georgetown in an elimination game that is scheduled to begin no earlier than 3:30 p.m., according to league officials. The winner will meet No. 2 St. John's in the semifinals, no earlier than 7:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Xavier-UConn Big East Tournament matchup suspended in 6th inning