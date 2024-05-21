Xavier alumni team Zip 'Em Up announces commitment from Cooper product Adam Kunkel

Xavier Musketeers guard Adam Kunkel (5) drives as Texas Longhorns guard Marcus Carr (5) defends during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Texas Longhorns in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 24, 2023, at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

The Xavier University-based alumni team for The Basketball Tournament (TBT) has landed its next commitment in former Musketeer Adam Kunkel.

ADAM KUNKEL HAS COMMITTED TO…

ZIP ‘EM UP!



WHAT a huge pick up for the @XavierMBB alumni as @AKunK05 averaged nearly 10PPG at Xavier 🤐⚔️



Tickets are on sale now to see @ZipEmUpTBT in Cincy (Round 1 is the same session as the Cincinnati Alumni) - https://t.co/qxM1tcelPI pic.twitter.com/bRmiiC73FK — TBT (@thetournament) May 21, 2024

Kunkel, a 2018 Cooper High School graduate who was a Mr. Kentucky Basketball Finalist, began his collegiate career with two seasons at Belmont before transferring to Xavier in July 2020.

Kunkel appeared in 50 games, making eight starts, in his first two seasons at Xavier under Travis Steele and helped lead the Musketeers to an NIT Championship in 2022.

One year later, Kunkel was a key cog in Sean Miller's return to Cintas Center. As a full-time starter, Kunkel averaged 10.9 points and 3 assists per game while shooting 42.5% from 3-point range to help lead the Musketeers to the Sweet 16.

Adam Kunkel (5) shot 42.5% from 3-point range in his final season with the Musketeers in 2023.

Kunkel joins former Xavier greats Trevon Bluiett and Paul Scruggs on Zip 'Em Up's 2024 roster.

The 64-team TBT will be played across eight regions beginning on Friday, July 19. The University of Cincinnati's Fifth Third Arena is one of five new regional venues this summer, along with Lexington, Houston, Pittsburgh and Butler.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Xavier-based TBT team, Zip 'Em Up, adds Adam Kunkel to 2024 roster