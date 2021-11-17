Xavien Howard wins AFC Defensive Players of the Week after fumble-return TD vs. Ravens

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has been awarded the AFC Defensive Player of the Week from his play in the Week 10 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

In the massive upset, Howard forced one of the game’s biggest plays to keep momentum on the Dolphins’ side. Early in the fourth quarter, the corner made a break on a ball thrown to Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins and forced it loose. He then had the instincts to find the ball at the 50-yard line, pick it up, and return it all the way for a touchdown to give Miami a 12-point lead.

Howard’s play has really turned around in the last three weeks. If he keeps this up, Miami’s defense has a shot to redeem a season that could’ve been horrendous.