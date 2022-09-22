The Dolphins will need cornerback Xavien Howard when they play the Bills on Sunday, and he took a step toward playing. Howard returned to a limited practice Thursday.

He missed Wednesday’s practice with a groin injury. Howard missed a game in 2021 with a groin injury.

“I feel good,” Howard said, via the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Dolphins cornerbacks coach Sam Madison spoke to the media before practice and sounded confident Howard will play.

“You look around the league, there’s veteran maintenance days all around the league,” Madison said. “He’s a pro. He’s been through this before, and I’m looking forward to him [being] 100 percent.”

The Dolphins still are without left tackle Terron Armstead (toe) at practice. Armstead played with his injury Sunday after missing only Wednesday’s practice last week.

“I felt pretty confident he would be able to play,” Dolphins offensive line coach Matt Applebaum said. “I mean, you’re talking about a pro’s pro. Guy’s been doing it a long time, knows his body, knows what he’s got to get out of any given week to be ready to play on Sunday.”

Tight ends Hunter Long (ankle) and Cethan Carter (concussion protocol) remained out Thursday, and receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs) had another limited practice.

Linebacker Channing Tindall (illness) was back to full participation, and nose tackle Raekwon Davis (knee) was downgraded from a full participant Wednesday to limited Thursday.

Xavien Howard returns to practice on limited basis, but Terron Armstead remains out originally appeared on Pro Football Talk