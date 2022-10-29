Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard did not travel with the team to Detroit on Saturday. Instead, the team announced he will travel on his own for personal reasons.

Tribune News Service reports Howard attended the funeral of a family member Saturday.

Howard already was questionable for Sunday’s game with a groin injury, and his status remains unchanged.

The Dolphins’ secondary is injury-ravaged with safety Brandon Jones (knee) and cornerback Nik Needham (Achilles) out for the season. Cornerback Byron Jones remains on the physically unable to perform list and unable to practice.

But cornerbacks Kader Kohou (oblique) and Keion Crossen (knee) will return this week after missing last week’s game.

The Dolphins also announced they ruled out receiver River Cracraft for Sunday’s game with a neck injury. Cracraft was not on the injury report this week.

The team elevated wide receiver Braylon Sanders and safety Verone McKinley from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Xavien Howard not traveling with team for personal reasons, remains questionable originally appeared on Pro Football Talk