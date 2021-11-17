Xavien Howard named AFC defensive player of the week

The Dolphins haven’t often put together performances to smile about this season. But their win over the Ravens in Week 10 was a signature performance.

Cornerback Xavien Howard had one of the key plays in the fourth quarter, when he punched the ball out of receiver Sammy Watkins‘ arms, picked it up, and returned it 49 yards for a touchdown.

That gave Miami a 15-3 lead, which was enough to beat Baltimore on Thursday night.

That play was also a big part of why Howard has been named AFC defensive player of the week.

Howard also had five tackles in the contest.

In his sixth season, Howard has 30 total tackles, two interceptions, 10 pass breakups, a pair of forced fumbles, and a pair of fumble recoveries. Last year, he led the league with 10 picks and 20 passes defensed.

The Dolphins will head north to take on the division-rival Jets on Sunday.

