Xavien Howard to have MRI on injured knee

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard will have an MRI on Tuesday to determine the severity of his injured knee.

According to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, Howard said that he didn’t believe the issue was significant. However, it’s the same knee issue that kept him out of Miami’s previous two games against the Washington Redskins and Buffalo Bills.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“He wasn’t able to finish the game so we’ll evaluate that over the course of the week and see where he is,” head coach Brian Flores said.

“Obviously, [Howard] is one of our best players and made a couple plays for us tonight.”

Howard recorded his first interception of the season on Mason Rudolph‘s first pass attempt of the night. The pick helped set up a 5-yard touchdown to Albert Wilson that gave Miami a 7-0 lead.

Howard had seven interceptions last year in just 12 games for Miami as he was named to the Pro Bowl and a second-team All-Pro.