The Dolphins made a ballyhooed signing in 2020, making Byron Jones the highest-paid cornerback in the league at the time. Jones started only 30 games in three seasons before the Dolphins released him with a failed physical this offseason.

They replaced him with a bigger addition, trading for All-Pro Jalen Ramsey days before free agency began.

So, Xavien Howard now has a new teammate that gives the Dolphins arguably the best pair of corners in the league.

“I love [the acquisition of Ramsey],” Howard said Wednesday, via Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. “I feel like we are definitely going to push each other and push everybody in the secondary. The whole defense, I would say. It’s going to start with us. I love it. I’m looking forward to competing.”

New defensive coordinator Vic Fangio plays more zone coverage than Howard is accustomed. Howard, one of the league’s top man-to-man cover corners, insists he’s looking forward to the challenge a new scheme brings.

“Even though it’s going to be different, I’m sure there’s going to be a couple of man [opportunities], especially with the guys on the outside,” Howard said, referring to teammates Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. “I’m looking forward to it. It’ll be a challenge this year for me to learn something different and play in a new scheme.

“I get my eyes on the quarterback. It’ll be something different. I’m not looking at the quarterback. So, now I get my eyes on the quarterback and understand route concepts. I feel like it’ll help my game.”

Howard, 29, made his fourth career Pro Bowl last season with one interception and 12 passes defensed.

Xavien Howard looks forward to playing with Jalen Ramsey originally appeared on Pro Football Talk