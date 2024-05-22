Xavien Howard on Jaylen Wright taking jersey number: ‘Go crazy in 25’

For eight seasons, Xavien Howard was the owner of the Miami Dolphins’ No. 25 jersey, earning four Pro Bowls and a First Team All-Pro nod during his tenure.

But when the cornerback was released by the Dolphins in March, his former jersey number was vacant for not even two months before it was scooped up by third-round rookie Jaylen Wright.

“He’s a big-name guy,” Wright said of Howard earlier this month at the Dolphins’ rookie minicamp. “I’m just excited to wear the number that he repped for a long time and make a lot of big plays in it.”

Last week, Wright suited up in full uniform for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere and Howard took notice.

Howard, 30, is still a free agent and will officially come off the Dolphins’ books next week as a post-June 1 designation. It wouldn’t be shocking if Miami was back in the market for the veteran before the end of the offseason.

“We didn’t close the door on it,” Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said in February at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. “We’re going to stay in communication as the process goes and see what happens, and we left the door open for him possibly coming back here too.”

What would happen with the No. 25 jersey in the event of a reunion remains to be seen.

