Xavien Howard out, Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert questionable for Saturday

The Dolphins again will not have one of their top defensive backs with several players questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Chiefs.

Xavien Howard (foot) has been ruled out after he did not practice all week.

Receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle) and running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) are both questionable after being listed as limited all week.

“We haven't had any setbacks with those two and I'm feeling optimistic with both,” head coach Mike McDaniel said in his Thursday press conference.

Safeties DeShon Elliott (calf) and Jevon Holland (knees) are also both questionable, though they weren’t able to get on the practice field all week.

“Those two are going to be game-day decisions for sure based upon their ambition to play in the game, their work,” McDaniel said.

Receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle/quad), cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee), running back De’Von Achane (toe/ribs), offensive tackle Terron Armstead (knee/ankle/back), and offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle) are all off the injury report and are set to play.