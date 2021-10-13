Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was back on the practice field for the Dolphins on Wednesday, but two other key members of the team were missing in action.

Cornerback Xavien Howard (shoulder, groin) and wide receiver DeVante Parker (shoulder, hamstring) were both out of the team’s first practice of the week. Howard was on the injury report last week with the same issues, but he was able to practice each day.

Parker also practiced in a limited fashion all last week before sitting out last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots.

Tagovailoa isn’t on the active roster at this point, so he doesn’t appear on the injury report. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (hamstring), cornerback Byron Jones (Achilles), and tight end Adam Shaheen (knee) were all limited participants. Safety Brandon Jones (knee) is a full participant.

Xavien Howard, DeVante Parker don’t practice Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk