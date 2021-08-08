Miami Dolphins, All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard agree to restructured contract

The Dolphins’ issue with Xavien Howard has been solved.

Howard agreed to a restructured contract on Sunday, per agent David Canter.

“We’re excited,” Brian Flores said. “We want all sides to be happy. We wanted him here and he’s here. I wouldn’t say there was much level of concern. On our side, there definitely were concessions.. Any negotiation, compromise is important. We want both sides to be happy and that’s the case right now.”

The Dolphins and Howard reached a compromise in which Howard received a potential $4.5 million in new incentives for 2021 and more guaranteed money for 2022.

Previously, his $12.375 million salary in 2022 wasn’t guaranteed at all; now $6.7 million is guaranteed. And the entire salary is guaranteed for 2022 if he sustains a serious injury this season.

According to a league source, here’s what the Dolphins gave him for 2021, which could raise his compensation from $12.7 million to $16.2 million:

1) He gets $1 million in he makes the Pro Bowl or is an All Pro

2) If Howard attains stats that are 70 percent above the team’s three worst categories, he gets another $750,000.

3) He will get $750,000 in incentives if he plays 80 percent of the Dolphins’ defensive snaps

4) If he plays 90 percent of Miami’s defensive snaps, he gets another $1 million.

The Dolphins agreed to rescind $93,000 in fines from missed mini camp in June:

For 2022 he got these concessions:

1-move per game roster bonuses of $500,000 in 2022 to base salary and make it guaranteed for injury.

2- workout out bonus of $100,000 removed and converted to base salary in 2022 and make it guaranteed for injury.

3-Got full amount for 2022 of $12.975 Injury guaranteed with conversion to fully guaranteed first day of league year next March.

4-Got $6.775 million of 2022 salary fully guaranteed at signing.

He also got assurances that the deal will be renegotiated in late February or early March with the market based on health and performance.

Howard had asked to be traded on the first day of training camp and has practiced only twice in nine days since, with the team citing an ankle injury.

Canter said he wants “to thank coach Flores, [general manager] Chris Grier and Brandon Shore for doing something unexpected and difficult to say the least. Many times over the past eight months we all did not expected anything to happen. The organization handled us with absolute class and professionalism.”

THIS AND THAT

In response to a report by Michael Lombardi that the Dolphins are looking for offensive line depth in the trade market, Flores said he’s happy with the depth and “I’m not sure that’s big news. Everyone is looking for ways to improve their team. We are happy the guys we have. I’’m not going to get into conversations we have with other teams.”

Asked if Jaylen Waddle is really limping (as some have written), Flores said: “We chalk it up to soreness. He’ll be out there today.”...

He said Lynn Bowden Jr. is “more comfortable. He’s doing a nice job taking care of those little things.”..

Flores offered condolences after the passing of former FSU coach Bobby Bowden. “Tremendous coach, leader, impacted a lot of young men.”

Flores said they never met.