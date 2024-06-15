Xavi Simons’ future at PSG remains uncertain

Xavi Simons’s (21) future at Paris Saint-Germain remains uncertain with the Dutchman reportedly unwilling to return to the French capital after his loan at RB Leipzig ends on the 1st of July. L’Équipe reports that nothing definitive has been decided between Simons and PSG and that the earliest any decision will be made after his involvement in the Euros finishes.

However, Simons currently believes that Les Parisiens cannot offer him the right environment to continue his development, despite Luis Enrique being appreciative of his talents. The attacking midfielder reportedly wants a leadership role and significant playing time, guarantees that cannot be provided by PSG.

All of this spells a departure from the club, and teams such as Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich have all contacted the French champions over a sale – although L’Équipe reports that contrary to rumours across the Pyrenees, Barcelona have not even tested the waters yet for their former player.

And yet, a sale is not likely due to the agreement PSG signed with PSV to bring the player back to the club in 2023. Until January 2025, PSV would recoup most of any transfer fee PSG would collect for Simons, meaning Les Parisiens will only be looking at allowing their player to leave on loan in the immediate future.

Xavi Simons could return to RB Leipzig

This could bring Simons back to Leipzig, who have been clear on their desire to reunite with the Dutchman for one more season and are keen this time round to include a purchase option in their negotiations with PSG. L’Équipe reports that Simons would be happy with a return to the Bundesliga, as he is looking for a sense of stability after moving country three times in three years.

GFFN | Nick Hartland