Xavi Simons comments on his future amid Bayern Munich links

As previously reported, Bayern Munich are lining up a sensational move for PSG’s Xavi Simons.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at fellow Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, where he scored 15 goals and registered ten assists in 43 appearances, resulting in a goal contribution every 139 minutes.

However, a return to Saxony for Simons is not as straightforward as it may have previously appeared. While PSG are keen on loaning out the Dutchman once again, there are several high-profile European sides also interested in securing his signature.

As reported by Sky Germany, Bayern are one of the sides hoping to lure Simons away from the French capital and are willing to take the 21-year-old on loan. Nevertheless, Der Rekordmeister are looking to include a purchase option within the deal for Simons, which is understood to be within the region of €60–€70 million.

Regardless, commenting after the Netherlands’ 0-0 draw with France at Euro 2024, Simons explained that he is not concentrating on the reports linking him away from PSG:

“I’m currently with the national team. I’ll make a decision after the European Championship, but right now it’s important to make history with my country.”

GGFN | Will Shopland