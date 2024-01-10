Xavi hopeful Super Cup can prove another Barca turning point

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez won his first trophy in Saudi Arabia last year and is looking to repeat the feat in this year's Spanish Super Cup (Pau BARRENA)

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said Wednesday he hopes a potential Spanish Super Cup triumph can create an important turning point in his team's season again.

The Spanish champions are languishing in third place in La Liga, seven points behind leaders Real Madrid and Girona at the halfway point.

Barcelona face Osasuna in Riyadh in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final on Thursday, ahead of a potential showdown against Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in Sunday's final.

Barcelona, record 14-time Spanish Super Cup winners, lifted the trophy last season in Saudi Arabia, their first silverware under Xavi, and it was a key moment to prove his project was progressing.

"I hope (it can be a turning point), I hope we find consistency," Xavi told a news conference.

"We respect Osasuna a lot, evidently we are favourites -- it's win or lose, a knock-out game, we need to show that we want to be in the final.

"Last year it was perfect for us, it gave us confidence and stability."

After returning to Spain the Catalans went on to win 10 of their next 11 league games on their way towards lifting La Liga.

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo also believes winning the Super Cup again could prove important to turn around a disappointing campaign so far.

"Last year the Super Cup was a turning point, we want it to be the same this year -- it's a trophy and we want to win it," said the Uruguayan centre-back.

Defensively the Catalans have struggled this year which is in stark contrast to last season's Liga success which was based on their superb back-line.

Barcelona have conceded 22 goals in La Liga at the half-way stage of the season after shipping only 20 in the whole of the 2022-23 campaign.

"(We need) to be more effective in both boxes, in defence and attack, to concede fewer goals," continued Araujo.

"We're working to correct errors in defence, it's something that helped us a lot last season, letting in few goals."

Araujo has been linked with a transfer to German champions Bayern Munich in recent weeks in media reports, but said he was only thinking about Barcelona.

"Rumours always come out in transfer windows, I'm focussed on Barca and I prove it every time I put this shirt on," said the 24-year-old.

Real Madrid face Atletico on Wednesday in the first Super Cup semi-final.

