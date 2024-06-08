Xavi Hernandez opts against Joan Laporta message

Former Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez resisted the urge to send a message to Joan Laporta following his exit.

The situation in Catalonia was eventually resolved last month as Xavi’s decision to stay was changed again as Laporta opted to sack him.

Laporta moved swiftly to replace Xavi with Hansi Flick and the former is expected to take a break from the game next season.

Xavi spoke to reporters rom Marca in Ibiza, as part of a celebration match organised by the Spanish FA, to mark 25 years since he won the U20 World Cup in Nigeria.

He was asked about responding to Laporta that his issues with ‘withstanding pressure’ proved crucial in his decision to relief him from the role.

Xavi simply stated ‘no’ when asked if he had any to say to the president in reaction to the critique.

Despite links with Premier League, the 44-year-old looks ready to take a sabbatical, before returning to football in 2025.