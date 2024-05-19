Xander Schauffele wins 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla for long-awaited first major title

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two weeks ago the Kentucky Derby featured a three-way photo finish at Churchill Downs. Just 20 miles down the road at Valhalla Golf Club the 2024 PGA Championship followed suit on Sunday.

Fifteen players entered the final round of the 106th edition of the PGA of America’s flagship event within five shots of the lead, but by the time the final groups made the turn, four players had separated from the pack.

In the end, it was Xander Schauffele who came out on top at 21 under to claim the long-awaited first major victory of his career. Schauffele, 30, shot a 6-under 65 in the final round to finish one shot clear of Bryson DeChambeau, who tied Schauffele and took the clubhouse lead in the group ahead with a late birdie on the par-5 18th. Schauffele then made a birdie of his own on the final hole to join Phil Mickelson (2005) and Payne Stewart (1989) as the only PGA champions to win by one after making birdie on the 72nd hole.

So far this season Schauffele has 13 starts with 12 top-25 finishes, nine inside the top 10 and two runners-up showings at the Players Championship and last week’s Wells Fargo Championship. In 27 previous major starts, Schauffele had 12 top 10s without a win.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek