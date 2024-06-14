Xander Schauffele learns the hard way going against Michael Jordan

Xander Schauffele was able to capture his first major title with a win at the PGA Championship last month and is now looking to make it two in a row at the U.S. Open this week.

But as Schauffele and the golfers battle it out at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina, he recently shared a story about a round of golf he had against the GOAT Michael Jordan.

Per NBC Sports Chicago, Schauffele was in the middle of a practice round at Memorial Tournament last week when he was asked by Cole Knost if he had ever played a round with Jordan. And the conversation directed to Jordan’s trash talk:

“It’s really hard to talk s— to him,” Knost said. Schauffele agreed and said he gave Jordan his “best version” of trash talk. “And then he beat me,” Schauffele said. “Straight up, which is embarrassing.” A shocked Knost asked him to elaborate. “In the last three holes, yeah,” Schauffele said. “I pancaked him on his stroke holes, and I started talking s— to him. He got all quiet and focused, and then he birdied, like, 15-16, no strokes.” https://twitter.com/GolfonCBS/status/1800248867218510054

If there’s one thing we should have learned from “The Last Dance” documentary, it’s that you should never EVER talk trash to Jordan no matter the circumstance. Jordan takes it personal and will use everything in his power to make it against you.

The 30-year-old Schauffele doesn’t have to worry about Jordan at Pinehurst this weekend but winning a major is tough enough.

