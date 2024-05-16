Advertisement
Xander Schauffele cards 9-under 62 for PGA Championship record

Xander Schauffele’s golf equipment at the 2024 PGA Championship

david dusek
·1 min read

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A complete list of the golf equipment Xander Schauffele is using at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club:

DRIVER: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana PD 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana PD 80 TX shaft

HYBRID: Callaway Apex UW ’21 (21 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 90 TX shaft

IRONS: Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Callaway JAWS Raw (52 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey Las Vegas prototype

BALL: Callaway Chrome Tour

GRIPS: Golf Pride MCC Align (full swing) / SuperStroke Zenergy Tour 2.0 (putter)

