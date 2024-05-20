Xander Schauffele claims first major as Tony Finau closes out frustrating weekend

Xander Schauffele holds the Wanamaker trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. | Jeff Roberson

It was an exciting Sunday at the PGA Championship, but Tony Finau started off too slow to be part of the fun.

He went one-under par on the front nine thanks to a bogey and two birdies, and began a slide down the leaderboard that eventually landed him in a tie for 18th place.

Finau ended up one-under par for the day and 11-under for the tournament. Eighteenth isn’t too bad, but it has to be disappointing after such a promising day on Thursday.

Finau was tied for second place after the first round and remained very much in contention after Friday’s second round, ending the day in a tie for eighth place.

But going two-under par on Saturday was not enough to remain a legitimate contender, and Sunday was more of the same.

Meanwhile, Thursday’s leader, Xander Schauffele, held onto at least a share of the lead after Friday’s and Saturday’s rounds and made it through a tense Sunday to claim his first major.

For Schauffle on Sunday, it all came down to the 18th hole. He teed off tied at 20-under with LIV Golf’s Bryson DeChambeau, who had already finished his round, and was able to end his day with a birdie to move to 21-under and secure the win.

“I really didn’t want to go into a playoff against Bryson,” Schauffele told reporters after his big win, per ESPN. “I’m assuming we probably would have played 18. It would have been a lot of work. I just told myself, this is my opportunity, and just capture it.”

Capture it, he did, ending a long wait for his first major title.

“The Californian had finished runner-up twice and 12 times inside the top 10 at the majors” before Sunday’s win, according to CNN.