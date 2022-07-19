Xander Bogaerts reveals how he wants Red Sox to approach MLB trade deadline

Bogaerts reveals how he wants Red Sox to approach MLB trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox are among the most interesting teams to watch as the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline approaches.

The Red Sox entered the All-Star break two games behind one of the three wild card playoff berths in the American League. Therefore, you'd assume the Red Sox would be buyers at the trade deadline given how close they are to the postseason.

But it's also possible the Red Sox become sellers, especially if they continue to fall in the standings as the deadline nears. Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts can opt out and become an unrestricted free agent this winter. If negotiations don't improve and it looks like he might not re-sign, will the Red Sox trade Bogaerts prior to the deadline and avoid the risk of him walking for nothing later on?

Bogaerts was asked Monday during FOX Sports' All-Star coverage about the trade deadline, and he sent a clear message to the Red Sox about how he hopes the team approaches the next few weeks.

"I feel like we should get some help," Bogaerts said. "We saw what happened last year. We got (Kyle) Schwarber. That's someone who carried the team for multiple stretches last year. I don't know if we could get someone of that impact, but it would be nice to get some help, for sure."

The Red Sox acquired Schwarber from the Chicago Cubs last July and it worked out great. Schwarber hit .291 with seven home runs and 18 RBI in 41 regular season games. He also had a couple memorable postseason moments, including a grand slam in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series versus the Houston Astros.

The Sox probably would be better served trading for a quality starter or bullpen arm this year instead of a slugger like Schwarber. Pitching injuries hurt the Red Sox over the first half of the season. But whether it's a hitter or pitcher, what's clear is the Red Sox should make an upgrade or two before the trade deadline to give this team the best possible chance of reaching the postseason.